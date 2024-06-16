Left Menu

Brainwaves Unveil the Realness of Mixed Emotions

Researchers at the University of Southern California have identified unique brain activity when experiencing mixed emotions. By monitoring brain regions like the amygdala and nucleus accumbens, they found that mixed emotions differ from purely positive or negative feelings and remain steady over time, unlike fluctuating singular emotions.

Updated: 16-06-2024 10:11 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the University of Southern California have uncovered unique brain activity associated with experiencing mixed emotions. Using MRI to monitor participants as they watched an animated short film, the team observed heightened activity in the amygdala and nucleus accumbens, regions linked to emotional processing and pleasure, respectively.

The study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, revealed that this complex emotional mix remains steady over time. 'You're not ping-ponging between negative and positive. It's a very unique, mixed emotion over a long period,' explained Anthony Vaccaro, the lead author.

Jonas Kaplan, the co-author, emphasized the need for further exploration into the benefits of experiencing mixed emotions. 'There's a certain sophistication required to sit with a mixed emotion and to allow yourself to feel both positive and negative at the same time,' he said.

