Unlocking Freshwater Secrets: How eDNA is Saving Aquatic Life

Freshwater ecosystems are silently deteriorating, with an 83% decline in vertebrate populations since 1970. Research conducted by Cardiff and Bangor Universities shows that eDNA analysis can reveal hidden biodiversity in these habitats. This method offers a promising, non-invasive approach to monitoring and conserving freshwater ecosystems, key to reversing biodiversity loss.

PTI | Inglewood | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Freshwater ecosystems are facing a drastic decline, with vertebrate populations plummeting by 83% since 1970, according to a 2022 World Wildlife Fund report. Amid this crisis, researchers at Cardiff and Bangor Universities have highlighted the potential of environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis to unlock hidden secrets of aquatic biodiversity.

By filtering DNA left behind by organisms in freshwater bodies, eDNA offers a groundbreaking, non-destructive method for monitoring aquatic life. Unlike traditional techniques that focus mainly on fish and macroinvertebrates and can be labor-intensive and invasive, eDNA allows for broader, standardized, and automated biodiversity assessments.

While some limitations exist, such as difficulty in distinguishing between life stages of organisms, recent studies show eDNA's effectiveness in capturing a localized biodiversity snapshot of freshwater systems. This methodology bridges the gap between laboratory research and practical conservation, providing invaluable data for crafting effective ecosystem management strategies.

