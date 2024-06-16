Adani Group Steers Dharavi's Redevelopment, Denies Land-Grab Allegations

The multi-crore Dharavi slum redevelopment project involves no land transfer to the Adani group but to Maharashtra government's departments, sources clarified. The conglomerate, acting as the project developer, will construct housing units for government allocation to Dharavi's residents.

Sources close to the project have refuted MP Varsha Gaikwad's land-grab allegations, emphasizing that the land is designated for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) under the state housing department.

Adani Group secured the Dharavi redevelopment project through open international bidding, establishing Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL) in partnership with the state government to develop and transfer tenements to DRP/SRA as per surveys.

