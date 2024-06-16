Left Menu

Adani Group Steers Dharavi's Redevelopment, Denies Land-Grab Allegations

The multi-crore Dharavi slum redevelopment project involves no land transfer to the Adani group, but to Maharashtra government's departments. As project developer, Adani will build houses for the government to allot to residents, sources say. Allegations of land grabs by MP Varsha Gaikwad are denied by those close to the project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:16 IST
Adani Group Steers Dharavi's Redevelopment, Denies Land-Grab Allegations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The multi-crore Dharavi slum redevelopment project involves no land transfer to the Adani group but to Maharashtra government's departments, sources clarified. The conglomerate, acting as the project developer, will construct housing units for government allocation to Dharavi's residents.

Sources close to the project have refuted MP Varsha Gaikwad's land-grab allegations, emphasizing that the land is designated for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) under the state housing department.

Adani Group secured the Dharavi redevelopment project through open international bidding, establishing Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL) in partnership with the state government to develop and transfer tenements to DRP/SRA as per surveys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024