China Faces Extreme Weather: Sweltering Heat and Severe Floods

China is experiencing extreme weather with high temperatures and severe floods. Northern regions expect temperatures up to 39°C, while areas like Liaoning might see 40-42°C. Simultaneously, southeastern provinces face heavy rains, with water levels in rivers surpassing warning levels, causing casualties and property damage.

Updated: 16-06-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

China's National Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an alert for high temperatures as multiple regions across the country experience sweltering heat, while many southern provinces issued severe flood warnings due to heavy rains.

The intensity of high temperatures is expected to decrease in north China and regions between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, the centre said. The centre forecast maximum temperatures of 37-39 degrees Celsius (99-102 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Henan on Sunday.

Beijing issued its second highest heat warning, with authorities saying they expect temperatures to hit above 37 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, state backed Beijing Daily reported. China's northeastern province of Liaoning also said temperatures in some areas will reach 40-42 degrees in the next two days, China's state television CCTV reported. Heavy rains have lashed southeastern Fujian province for seven days and are expected to continue, with water levels in some rivers exceeding warning levels. Authorities have released water from several reservoirs, the broadcaster said.

Authorities in Guangxi region said water levels of some local rivers had exceeded warning levels and that a student was killed in the floods in the southern city of Guilin, CCTV reported.

