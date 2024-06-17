Merino Industries: Leading the Charge for Environmental Responsibility

New Delhi (India), June 17: Merino Industries Ltd., a trailblazer in surface solutions, showcased its dedication to environmental and social responsibility on 5th June 2024, coinciding with World Environment Day. The company organized extensive plantation drives across its manufacturing units in Hapur and Halol, demonstrating an unwavering focus on sustainability.

In Halol, the initiative blossomed with the planting of over 1,000 new trees within the factory premises. Esteemed guests included representatives from GIDC, GPCB, DISH, public officers, and numerous partnering industries. This endeavor, rooted in Merino's NIRMAL Program, underscores the firm's long-term goal to contribute positively to the environment. By utilizing agroforestry and advanced technologies, Merino plans to plant more than one crore saplings in the forthcoming years, aiding soil fertility and land restoration in line with the theme of World Environment Day— 'Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.'

At Hapur, SVAV, a modern-traditional learning school for underprivileged children, also commemorated World Environment Day. The event aimed at educating students on environmental protection, featuring activities such as plantation drives, poster creations, slogan writing, and cultural assemblies. The children pledged their commitment to environmental conservation, symbolizing a collective effort towards land restoration and sustainability.

Merino Industries Ltd., a diversified manufacturer known for Interior Solutions, upholds sustainability at its core. Since its inception with plywood production in 1974 and high-pressure laminates in 1981, Merino has evolved into a global entity with an annual turnover of over 245 million USD. Its practices minimize waste and conserve water, ensuring a greener future while maintaining strong Indian roots and global competitiveness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)