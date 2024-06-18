Left Menu

Man Dies of Electrocution While Protecting Home During Rain

A 32-year-old man, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Sale Ansari, died of electrocution while placing a plastic sheet on his balcony during rains in Maharashtra's Thane district. His two-year-old daughter, who was with him, survived. The police have registered an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem.

Updated: 18-06-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:29 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, where a 32-year-old man died of electrocution while trying to protect his home from the rain. The victim, identified as Mohammad Salim Mohammad Sale Ansari, was attempting to place a plastic sheet on the iron net of his balcony in the Nizampura area.

During the process, both Ansari and his two-year-old daughter, who was holding onto him, came into contact with the iron net. Ansari received a severe electric shock and succumbed to his injuries, while the child fortunately survived.

Authorities sent the body for a post-mortem examination and an accidental death report has been registered. This incident sheds light on the dangerous consequences of exposed electrical hazards.

