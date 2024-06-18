WMO Executive Council Advances Earth System Observations and Predictions

During its 78th session, the WMO Executive Council (EC-78) approved several pivotal resolutions aimed at enhancing global Earth system observations and predictions, underscoring their critical role in supporting climate resilience and disaster preparedness worldwide.

Central to the council's decisions are resolutions concerning the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS), the WMO Information System (WIS), the WMO Integrated Processing and Prediction System (WIPPS), Space Weather activities, and the recognition of Centennial Observing Stations.

The EC-78 endorsed all amendments to the Manual on WIGOS, incorporating updates to include Space Weather observing systems and enhancing provisions for radio spectrum-dependent instruments. These updates align with the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) principles and strengthen the Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) and Regional Basic Observing Network (RBON) frameworks. Additionally, the council emphasized the importance of satellite data in numerical weather predictions and the enhancement of DAYCLI reporting practices.

Regarding GBON and the UN Systematic Observations Financing Facility (UN-SOFF), the EC urged member states to improve observation capabilities and data sharing compliance with GBON technical regulations. It also recommended expanding UN-SOFF coverage to include marine and land-based GBON stations, emphasizing the need for a joint mechanism with INFCOM to gather member feedback and peer advice.

The transition from WIS 1.0 to WIS 2.0 between 2025 and 2030 was another focal point, with EC approving technical regulations to facilitate this upgrade. WMO is providing support through open-source software tools and capacity-building initiatives to ensure seamless global data exchange and enhanced access to critical meteorological and hydrological information.

Furthermore, EC adopted amendments to the Manual on Codes (WMO-No. 306), emphasizing the adoption of Binary Universal Form for the Representation (BUFR) over Character form for the Representation and Exchange (CREX) of meteorological data. This shift aims to improve data interoperability and streamline processing for more accurate and timely weather forecasts and warnings.

In advancing WIPPS, a global network providing analysis and prediction products, EC endorsed the expansion of core data capabilities from World Meteorological Centres. New activities include global climate reanalysis, marine emergency response, and global storm surge prediction, aiming to better serve diverse user communities and support initiatives like the Early Warnings for All (EW4All).

Addressing Space Weather, EC adopted a comprehensive Four-year Plan (2024-2027) to bolster Members' capabilities in monitoring and predicting space weather phenomena. This plan integrates observational infrastructure, modelling, and data exchange to mitigate impacts on critical sectors such as satellite communications and electrical grids.

Finally, EC recognized 49 meteorological, hydrological, and marine observing stations as WMO Centennial Observing Stations, acknowledging their role in providing long-term climate and environmental data essential for climate research and adaptation.

These decisions highlight WMO's commitment to advancing Earth system observations and predictions, reinforcing its role in global climate governance and disaster risk reduction.