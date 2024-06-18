Left Menu

Tiger Population Soars at Sathyamangalam Reserve

The Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve has seen a significant rise in its tiger population, jumping from 10 tigers in 2009 to 88 by January this year. The reserve is extensively monitored using over 1,500 cameras to ensure safety and accurate enumeration.

The Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district has witnessed a remarkable increase in its tiger population, now standing at 88, according to Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests, STR.

In 2009, the area was home to only 10 big cats. Recent census data from January this year shows a significant rise to 88 adult tigers. Notably, cubs were not included in this count.

Spanning 1,400 sq kms and covering 10 forest ranges, STR is not only a sanctuary for tigers but also houses leopards, elephants, bisons, and deer. Rajkumar noted the ongoing increase in the animal population annually.

The STR conducts tiger population enumeration post Southwest and Northeast monsoons. Over 1,500 cameras are installed on trees to monitor animal movements, particularly the big cats.

Rajkumar also urged the public to adhere to forest rules to prevent human-animal conflicts, as leopards and elephants often stray into farmlands within the reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

