Luxury Housing Boom: Delhi-NCR Sees Surge in Rs 1 Crore+ Sales

Nearly 60% of housing units sold in Delhi-NCR during January-March were priced above Rs 1 crore each. Vikas Wadhawan of PropTiger attributes this to increased demand for premium properties, rising costs, and evolving buyer aspirations. High-value sales are rising across major Indian cities, reflecting a trend toward upscale real estate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:49 IST
Nearly 60% of the 10,060 housing units sold in Delhi-NCR from January to March this year were priced at more than Rs 1 crore each, said housing brokerage firm PropTiger.

PropTiger Group CFO Vikas Wadhawan highlighted the demand for premium properties, citing escalating costs and evolving aspirations as key factors driving this trend.

Across major Indian cities, premium properties priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for 37% of the 1,20,640 units sold during this period, up from 16% in the same period in 2019, signaling a significant shift in buyer behavior.

