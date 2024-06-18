Northern India Meets Record 89 GW Peak Power Demand Amid Heat Wave

The Northern Region of India has been grappling with high demand conditions due to an ongoing heat wave since May 17, 2024. Despite these challenging conditions, the region successfully met a record peak power demand of 89 GW on June 17, 2024, by importing 25 to 30% of its power requirements from neighboring regions. Utilities have been advised to remain vigilant and minimize forced outages of equipment. According to the IMD forecast, heat wave conditions in North-West India are expected to abate from June 20.

To address the increased demand and ensure adequate power availability across the country, the Ministry of Power has implemented several measures to meet the highest ever peak demand of 250 GW during this summer season. These measures include:

Operation of Imported Coal Based (ICB) Plants: Under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, ICB plants have been directed to continue generating power to support the high demand period.

Maintenance Scheduling: Planned maintenance of generating units has been minimized. Efforts are being made to reduce partial and forced outages to maximize the availability of generation capacity. Plants under long-term outage have been encouraged to revive their units to ensure maximum power generation.

Advisory to Generating Companies (GENCOs): All GENCOs have been advised to maintain their plants in optimal condition to ensure full capacity availability and optimal operation of various generation sources.

Coal Stock Maintenance: Adequate coal stocks are being maintained at coal-based thermal stations to support continuous power generation.

Hydro Stations Advisory: Hydro stations have been advised to conserve water during solar hours and maximize generation during non-solar hours to ensure power adequacy at all times.

Operation of Gas-Based Power Plants: Gas-based power plants have been directed to provide grid support under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Additionally, around 860 MW of additional gas-based capacity (non-NTPC) has been secured through competitive bidding specifically for this summer. Furthermore, approximately 5000 MW of NTPC gas-based capacity has been instructed to be ready for immediate operation as per system requirements.

Market Utilization of Surplus Power: Un-requisitioned or surplus power available with generating stations is to be offered in the market as per the provisions of the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, and its amendments. This surplus power can be utilized by any other buyer from the power market.

Inter-State Power Tying: States can also tie up power with other states having surplus capacity via the PUShP portal.

These proactive measures by the Ministry of Power ensure that the country can meet the unprecedented peak power demands during this summer, maintaining stability and adequacy of the power supply across regions.