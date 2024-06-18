Midwest Heat Wave Shatters Records as Safety Precautions Intensify

Extreme heat alerts continued for millions across the United States on Tuesday, with cities including Chicago breaking records as a week of sweltering weather began.

In the Midwest, temperatures soared on Monday with the National Weather Service warning of a prolonged and dangerous heatwave from Iowa to Maine, expected to last through at least Friday. Chicago shattered a 1957 record with temperatures hitting 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36.1 degrees Celsius).

Hot and muggy conditions are expected to persist, with peak heat indexes reaching near 100 F (37.7 C) at times, prompting the National Weather Service in Chicago to post updates. Despite the heat, Chicago's Grant Park saw steady foot traffic at food trucks, with chef Emmanuel Ramos noting a peculiar trend of customers ordering hot dishes.

Officials across the Midwest and Northeast have issued heat warnings and opened cooling centers, urging residents to limit outdoor activities and check on those vulnerable to the heat. This advisory comes as the U.S. experienced its highest number of heat waves last year since 1936. Precautionary measures are particularly critical in Phoenix, where a record 645 people died from heat-related causes in 2023.

Forecasters advise reducing outdoor time between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., staying hydrated, and wearing light, loose clothing. In Southern California, the fight against a significant wildfire near Los Angeles continues, exacerbated by rising temperatures. The Center for Biological Diversity has petitioned FEMA to classify extreme heat and wildfire smoke as major disasters due to growing concerns.

As the Midwest swelters, the northern Rockies brace for late-season snow with winter storm warnings in effect. Additionally, heavy rain and potential flash flooding threaten the central Gulf Coast amidst predictions for an active hurricane season.

