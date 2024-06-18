Left Menu

German Robotics Industry Faces Chinese Challenge

The German robotics industry is grappling with growing competition from China, affecting its outlook amid a weak domestic economy. VDMA's Frank Konrad highlighted the expansion of Chinese suppliers into Europe as a significant challenge in maintaining market leadership.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:30 IST
German Robotics Industry Faces Chinese Challenge
AI Generated Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

German robotics industry faces stiff competition from China, VDMA says

Growing competition from China is weighing on the outlook for Germany's robotic industry, which is already struggling with falling orders in a weak domestic economy, a representative of the VDMA engineering association told Reuters.

"Competition is fierce," Frank Konrad, head of VDMA's robotics and automation department, said in comments published on Monday. "Many Chinese suppliers have grown strongly in their home markets and are now pushing into Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024