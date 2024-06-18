German Robotics Industry Faces Chinese Challenge
The German robotics industry is grappling with growing competition from China, affecting its outlook amid a weak domestic economy. VDMA's Frank Konrad highlighted the expansion of Chinese suppliers into Europe as a significant challenge in maintaining market leadership.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
German robotics industry faces stiff competition from China, VDMA says
Growing competition from China is weighing on the outlook for Germany's robotic industry, which is already struggling with falling orders in a weak domestic economy, a representative of the VDMA engineering association told Reuters.
"Competition is fierce," Frank Konrad, head of VDMA's robotics and automation department, said in comments published on Monday. "Many Chinese suppliers have grown strongly in their home markets and are now pushing into Europe."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robotics
- Germany
- China
- VDMA
- automation
- industry
- competition
- economy
- Europe
- technology
ALSO READ
Hyderabad prepares to host Triad of Industry Events: HIMTEX, India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC), and Eco Sustain Expo
Lear Corporation to Acquire Spanish Automation Leader WIP
A Singapore based Comprehensive Employee Benefits Start-up, Ocktolife, Appoints Industry Veteran Rajesh Sabhlok as Co-Founder and CEO
Microsoft's Massive Layoffs in Azure Cloud Unit Amidst Tech Industry Shake-Up
ACC Battles Low Demand: Hybrid Strategy and Chinese Competition