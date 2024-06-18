Left Menu

Revamping Urban Water Systems: Sunita Narain's Call for Rainwater Harvesting

Sunita Narain highlights the inadequacies of current urban water supply systems and advocates for rainwater harvesting as a solution in the face of intensifying heat waves. She emphasizes the need for cities like Delhi and Bengaluru to fix their distribution systems and focus on local water sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:58 IST
Revamping Urban Water Systems: Sunita Narain's Call for Rainwater Harvesting
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned environmentalist Sunita Narain has flagged the inefficiency of current water supply systems, urging urban centers to embrace rainwater harvesting to combat the challenges of a warming climate.

Her comments arrive as Delhi faces an acute water crisis driven by an intense heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for over a month.

In a dialogue with PTI editors, Narain criticized the wastage in water distribution systems of cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru, which lose up to 60 percent of water. She proposed that Delhi should utilize Yamuna water from Okhla, promoting sewage treatment for drinking purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024