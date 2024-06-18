Revamping Urban Water Systems: Sunita Narain's Call for Rainwater Harvesting

Renowned environmentalist Sunita Narain has flagged the inefficiency of current water supply systems, urging urban centers to embrace rainwater harvesting to combat the challenges of a warming climate.

Her comments arrive as Delhi faces an acute water crisis driven by an intense heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for over a month.

In a dialogue with PTI editors, Narain criticized the wastage in water distribution systems of cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru, which lose up to 60 percent of water. She proposed that Delhi should utilize Yamuna water from Okhla, promoting sewage treatment for drinking purposes.

