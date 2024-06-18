Tragic Road Accident in Solapur: Five Women Killed, Two Injured in Truck Mishap

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, five women lost their lives and two others were grievously injured after a speeding truck mowed them down in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police reported. The heart-wrenching event unfolded in Bandgarwadi village on the Pandharpur-Atpadi Road around 3.45 pm.

According to official sources, the victims, who were waiting for a state transport bus, were farm workers. The horrifying accident occurred when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into them. Locals, upon hearing the women's cries for help, promptly alerted the Sangola police station.

While five women succumbed on the spot, two others in critical condition were immediately referred to a hospital in Pandharpur. A huge crowd gathered, leading to traffic disruptions. In the chaos, locals assaulted the truck driver, who was later handed over to the police. Authorities assured strict action against the driver, who was also hospitalized due to injuries inflicted by the mob.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)