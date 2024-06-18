Third Fire Erupts in Novo Nordisk Office Amidst Explosive Mystery

A fire broke out Tuesday at an office building belonging to Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, the third blaze to affect the company in just over a month.

Thankfully, there were no injuries, and police declared that the fire was under control.

Flames were spotted at the top of the three-story structure in Bagsvaerd, a suburb of Copenhagen. The origin of the fire is under investigation.

According to local media, neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion, likely caused by gas canisters on the roof that detonated. Firefighters mentioned on social media platform X that the blasts were "presumably" due to these canisters. Lars Otto Andersen-Lange, a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, clarified to the BT tabloid that the affected building was an office and not the company's headquarters.

"There is nothing to suggest any criminal activity behind today's fire or the previous ones," Andersen-Lange commented.

Last month, two fires were reported at Novo Nordisk facilities: one at a construction site in Kalundborg, 90 kilometers west of Copenhagen, and another at an administrative building in Bagsvaerd. No injuries were reported in either incident. Novo Nordisk operates several facilities in western Denmark and is known for producing the popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

