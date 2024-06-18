Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike in Chhattisgarh: Two Villagers Dead, One Injured

Two villagers, including a woman, were killed, and another man was injured due to a lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident occurred while they were ploughing farmland and took shelter under a tree during rains.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:03 IST
In a tragic incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, two villagers lost their lives, and one sustained critical injuries following a lightning strike on Tuesday, according to police reports.

At around 4 PM, the victims were ploughing their farmland in Karra village under Katghora police station limits when rain began. Seeking shelter under a tree, they were unexpectedly struck by lightning.

Bhuvaneshwar Singh (42) and Basant Bai Kanwar (40) died instantly, while Manbodh Singh (42) was critically injured and rushed to a community health centre in Katghora, an official stated.

