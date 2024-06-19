Tragic Landslide in Assam Claims Five Lives Amidst Torrential Rains

A devastating landslide in Assam has tragically claimed the lives of at least five family members, including three minors. The incident occurred amidst incessant rain in the Karimganj district on Wednesday, police reported.

The landslide struck Gainachora village in the Badarpur Police Station area around 12:45 am, completely burying a house. Upon receiving information, the Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, accompanied by his team and SDRF personnel, promptly initiated rescue operations.

Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das stated, "After about three hours, five bodies were recovered. There was no survivor." The victims have been identified as Roymun Nessa (55) and her children Sahida Khanam (18), Jahida Khanam (16), Hamida Khanam (11), along with a three-year-old child, Mehdi Hassan, the son of Mahimuddin. Meanwhile, the relentless rain has worsened the flood situation in Assam, affecting over 1.61 lakh people across eight districts.

