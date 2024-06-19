Left Menu

Union Minister Discusses Space Tech with ISRO for Kerala Dam Safety

Union Minister Suresh Gopi held discussions with ISRO to use space technology for analyzing flood risks of Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams in Kerala. ISRO agreed to support with high-resolution terrain data for flood modeling and suggested developing a solution integrating risk, rescue, and rehabilitation planning.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has engaged with ISRO to leverage space technology in assessing flood risks of the Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams in Kerala.

During the meeting with ISRO Chairman Somanath S at Antariksh Bhawan, the Minister highlighted the pressing need to evaluate worst-case flood scenarios due to increasing extreme weather events.

ISRO assured its support by providing high-resolution terrain data for flood modeling and proposed a prototype solution that integrates flood risk analysis with rescue and rehabilitation strategies, emphasizing the role of space-based disaster management.

