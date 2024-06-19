Left Menu

IISc Physicists Discover Revolutionary Series Representation for Pi

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science have discovered a novel series representation for the irrational number pi. This breakthrough stems from their studies in string theory and high-energy physics, potentially providing a simpler method for incorporating pi into quantum scattering calculations and other physical phenomena.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled a new series representation of the irrational number pi. This achievement emerged from their ongoing investigations into string theory and high-energy physics.

Their novel method offers a more straightforward way to incorporate pi into various calculations, particularly those related to the quantum scattering of high-energy particles. This pioneering study was conducted by Dr. Arnab Saha, a post-doctoral researcher, and Dr. Aninda Sinha, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics (CHEP).

Published in 'Physical Review Letters', the findings echo ancient mathematical principles described by 15th-century Indian mathematician Sangamagrama Madhava. While still theoretical, this innovative approach could pave the way for future practical applications in understanding particle interactions more efficiently.

