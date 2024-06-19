IISc Physicists Discover Revolutionary Series Representation for Pi

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have unveiled a new series representation of the irrational number pi. This achievement emerged from their ongoing investigations into string theory and high-energy physics.

Their novel method offers a more straightforward way to incorporate pi into various calculations, particularly those related to the quantum scattering of high-energy particles. This pioneering study was conducted by Dr. Arnab Saha, a post-doctoral researcher, and Dr. Aninda Sinha, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics (CHEP).

Published in 'Physical Review Letters', the findings echo ancient mathematical principles described by 15th-century Indian mathematician Sangamagrama Madhava. While still theoretical, this innovative approach could pave the way for future practical applications in understanding particle interactions more efficiently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)