Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Heat Wave Crisis: Holistic Solutions in Sight

Amid severe heatwaves in Uttar Pradesh, officials stress the need for rejuvenating water bodies and adopting vertical urban growth to combat rising temperatures. At a workshop, experts advocated for a holistic approach to improve quality of life and mitigate the long-term impacts of extreme heat conditions.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Heat Wave Crisis: Holistic Solutions in Sight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid severe heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh, the state's Additional Chief Secretary of Environment emphasized the crucial need to rejuvenate water bodies and wetlands to tackle rising temperatures. At the 'Workshop on Uttar Pradesh Urban Cooling Policy,' ACS Housing and Urban Planning Department's Nitin Ramesh Gokaran advocated for a holistic approach to address urban heat issues, now integral to quality living standards.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh has faced nearly 30 days of heat waves this summer, with urban temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. 'The current hot weather is unbearable, particularly for lower-income families,' remarked Narendra Bhooshan, Principal Secretary of UP's Department of Energy. He stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to mitigate long-term heat damages.

Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department Manoj Singh highlighted his recent visit to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, where wildlife is also suffering from the extreme heat. 'We must rejuvenate water bodies and implement vertical urban growth to reduce the impact on natural habitats and prevent forest land encroachment,' he noted. The workshop also featured opening remarks from NRDC's country head, Dipa Singh Bagai, and TERI's Senior Director, Sanjay Seth, with participation from UP State Disaster Management Authority's Vice Chairperson, Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, and other senior state officials and architects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024