Uttar Pradesh's Heat Wave Crisis: Holistic Solutions in Sight

Amid severe heat conditions in Uttar Pradesh, the state's Additional Chief Secretary of Environment emphasized the crucial need to rejuvenate water bodies and wetlands to tackle rising temperatures. At the 'Workshop on Uttar Pradesh Urban Cooling Policy,' ACS Housing and Urban Planning Department's Nitin Ramesh Gokaran advocated for a holistic approach to address urban heat issues, now integral to quality living standards.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh has faced nearly 30 days of heat waves this summer, with urban temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. 'The current hot weather is unbearable, particularly for lower-income families,' remarked Narendra Bhooshan, Principal Secretary of UP's Department of Energy. He stressed the need for comprehensive efforts to mitigate long-term heat damages.

Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department Manoj Singh highlighted his recent visit to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, where wildlife is also suffering from the extreme heat. 'We must rejuvenate water bodies and implement vertical urban growth to reduce the impact on natural habitats and prevent forest land encroachment,' he noted. The workshop also featured opening remarks from NRDC's country head, Dipa Singh Bagai, and TERI's Senior Director, Sanjay Seth, with participation from UP State Disaster Management Authority's Vice Chairperson, Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, and other senior state officials and architects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)