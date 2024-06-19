Left Menu

Mumbai Faces Water Woes Again: Pise Pumping Station Failure Hits Supply

A technical fault at the Pise pumping station in Thane has disrupted the water supply in parts of Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation urges citizens to conserve water as efforts to restore the pumps are underway. This is the second such disruption in less than six months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:46 IST
A technical fault at the Pise pumping station in Thane district has once again disrupted the water supply in parts of Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously while efforts to restore the pumps continue.

According to a BMC release, '13 out of 20 water pumps were shut due to some fault developed in machinery at around 2.50 pm. Since then, work has been undertaken to restart the pumps on a war footing.' By 7 pm, 10 pumps were restarted, and efforts are ongoing to restore the remaining three pumps.

This is the second disruption in less than six months. Previously, on February 26, a fire at the Pise station caused 14 out of 20 pumps to cease operations, resulting in a 15 percent water cut across Mumbai and its suburbs for several days. This time, the BMC has warned of a low-pressure supply but has not announced a water cut. The affected areas include Mumbai's eastern suburbs, Thane and Bhiwandi cities, and surrounding non-urban areas.

