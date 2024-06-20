Left Menu

77% of Indians Demand Stronger Climate Action Amid Heatwave Concerns

A recent survey shows that 77% of Indians want stronger climate action amid a severe heatwave. Conducted by UNDP, Oxford, and GeoPoll, the survey reveals robust global support for climate measures, with majorities in top emitting countries favoring increased climate commitments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:18 IST
In the throes of a debilitating heatwave, 77% of Indians are calling for stronger climate action, according to a new survey released Thursday. The Peoples' Climate Vote 2024 survey, executed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in conjunction with the University of Oxford and GeoPoll, gathered responses from over 75,000 individuals across 77 nations.

The survey uncovers substantial backing for amplifying climate measures among the globe's preeminent greenhouse gas producers. Majority groups in the US, Russia, Germany, China, South Africa, and India have shown a keen interest in heightened climate acts.

Remarkably, the survey notes that 72% of respondents advocate for swiftly moving away from fossil fuels, with ladies in major emitting regions, including Australia and the US, exhibiting even greater support compared to their male counterparts.

