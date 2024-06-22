Dual Fire Incidents Rock Kolkata: No Casualties Reported

Two separate fire incidents incited drama in Kolkata on Saturday, though fortunately, no casualties were reported, police confirmed.

The initial fire erupted in central Kolkata's Dalhousie area during the early morning hours, while the second incident took place at a restaurant in Jodhpur Park around 6.15 PM, according to an officer from the fire department.

Seven fire tenders were deployed to combat the early morning blaze at a building behind Bankshall Court in Garstin Place. It took over an hour to extinguish the flames, though another minor fire later emerged during the cooling process and was quickly handled by firefighters. The cause of this blaze is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, pending confirmation from a forensic report.

Later in the day, five fire tenders took approximately 35 minutes to subdue the restaurant fire in Jodhpur Park, the officer added.

