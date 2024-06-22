Left Menu

Dual Fire Incidents Rock Kolkata: No Casualties Reported

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Kolkata on Saturday with no injuries. The first blaze occurred early morning at a building in Dalhousie while the second fire broke out in the evening at a Jodhpur Park restaurant. Both fires were extinguished by fire tenders within hours.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:25 IST
Dual Fire Incidents Rock Kolkata: No Casualties Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two separate fire incidents incited drama in Kolkata on Saturday, though fortunately, no casualties were reported, police confirmed.

The initial fire erupted in central Kolkata's Dalhousie area during the early morning hours, while the second incident took place at a restaurant in Jodhpur Park around 6.15 PM, according to an officer from the fire department.

Seven fire tenders were deployed to combat the early morning blaze at a building behind Bankshall Court in Garstin Place. It took over an hour to extinguish the flames, though another minor fire later emerged during the cooling process and was quickly handled by firefighters. The cause of this blaze is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, pending confirmation from a forensic report.

Later in the day, five fire tenders took approximately 35 minutes to subdue the restaurant fire in Jodhpur Park, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024