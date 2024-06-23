Left Menu

ISRO's Success with Reusable Launch Vehicle Demonstrates Autonomous Landing

ISRO has achieved a third success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment, showcasing autonomous landing capabilities under challenging conditions. This mission simulated high-speed landings for a vehicle returning from space and reaffirmed ISRO's expertise in developing Reusable Launch Vehicles. The winged vehicle 'Pushpak' executed precise landing maneuvers.

23-06-2024

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked another milestone with its third consecutive success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment. The mission demonstrated the autonomous landing abilities of the RLV under challenging conditions, further proving India's prowess in space technology.

The experiment, conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka, simulated the approach and landing of a vehicle returning from space. The winged vehicle 'Pushpak' was released from an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter and executed precise cross-range correction maneuvers before landing horizontally at the runway centerline.

This mission solidified ISRO's capability in acquiring critical technologies for future orbital re-entry missions. The experiment reused the winged body and flight systems from a previous mission, showcasing the robustness of ISRO's design. The mission received support from multiple ISRO centers and various research and military establishments, highlighting the collaborative effort behind this achievement.

