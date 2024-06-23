Tiger Terror: Wayanad Villagers Demand Action as Big Cat Kills Cows

A forest fringe village in Wayanad, Kerala, was gripped with fear as a tiger killed multiple cows, prompting villagers to block a busy road in protest. On Sunday morning, farmers and locals displayed cow carcasses demanding urgent intervention by the Wildlife Department.

Despite ongoing efforts, the tiger killed two more cows early at Kenichira village. Infuriated villagers, fearing for their lives and livelihood, held up slogans calling for protection and demanded the tiger be tranquilized and captured. A protester even suggested amending the Wildlife Protection Act to allow for the tiger to be shot.

Senior Wildlife Department officials arrived at the scene, assuring villagers that rapid response team personnel were on their way to capture the tiger. Officials also promised an advance compensation of Rs 30,000 to affected farmers, with further amounts to be disbursed after completing post-mortem procedures on the dead cows.

