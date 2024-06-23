Left Menu

Tiger Terror: Wayanad Villagers Demand Action as Big Cat Kills Cows

A forest fringe village in Wayanad, Kerala was struck with terror after a tiger killed multiple cows. Villagers protested by blocking roads and demanded immediate action from the Wildlife Department. Officials assured steps to capture the tiger and promised compensation to affected farmers.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:32 IST
Tiger Terror: Wayanad Villagers Demand Action as Big Cat Kills Cows
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A forest fringe village in Wayanad, Kerala, was gripped with fear as a tiger killed multiple cows, prompting villagers to block a busy road in protest. On Sunday morning, farmers and locals displayed cow carcasses demanding urgent intervention by the Wildlife Department.

Despite ongoing efforts, the tiger killed two more cows early at Kenichira village. Infuriated villagers, fearing for their lives and livelihood, held up slogans calling for protection and demanded the tiger be tranquilized and captured. A protester even suggested amending the Wildlife Protection Act to allow for the tiger to be shot.

Senior Wildlife Department officials arrived at the scene, assuring villagers that rapid response team personnel were on their way to capture the tiger. Officials also promised an advance compensation of Rs 30,000 to affected farmers, with further amounts to be disbursed after completing post-mortem procedures on the dead cows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024