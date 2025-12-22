Left Menu

Elusive Tiger Captured: A Tale of Survival and Conservation

A tiger, frequently entering human settlements and attacking domestic animals, was captured by forest officials. Spotted in Kumbalathamon, the animal was trapped using a baited cage. It has since been moved for a medical check, while decisions on its future release or captivity await.

A tiger that had been encroaching upon human territories in the district, causing panic by attacking domestic animals, was successfully trapped by forest department officials early Monday.

Over two months, reports of the tiger's presence and attacks in Kumbalathamon near Vadasserikara had caused concern, with buffaloes, dogs, and goats falling prey to the predator. Officials acted by installing camera traps for confirmation before setting a cage trap using a goat carcass as bait.

After capturing the tiger, authorities transferred it to a nearby forest station for medical evaluation. Officials will decide whether it will return to the wild or remain in captivity, though it has not threatened human life directly.

