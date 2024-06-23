Left Menu

IMD Issues Red Alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur Amid Heavy Rainfall Prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts in Kerala, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for six other districts, with a similar alert for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Monday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:09 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Sunday for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts in Kerala, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain with over 20 cm expected in 24 hours.

Similarly, an orange alert was announced for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts, indicating very heavy rain ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm.

An additional orange alert has been set for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Monday, while yellow alerts are issued in other districts for both Sunday and Monday, forecasting heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

