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Supreme Court Upholds Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Project

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea against the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel, citing its importance for Kerala. The court emphasized the project was handled by experts and met environmental safeguards. The NGO was advised to approach the National Green Tribunal for any future violations of environmental guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:53 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Project
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  • India

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a petition that challenged the environmental clearance for the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel project in Kerala, calling it a potential lifeline for the state's residents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant determined that the project was of national significance and would alleviate road congestion issues caused by high population density and land acquisition problems in the region. The court also noted that domain specialists had addressed environmental concerns.

The petitioner, the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, has been given the freedom to approach the National Green Tribunal in case of any lapses in meeting environmental conditions. The project, which involves constructing an 8.735 km tunnel, is aimed at improving connectivity between the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts through the Western Ghats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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