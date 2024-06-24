Left Menu

Krisumi Corporation's Mega Investment: 1,051 Luxury Apartments in Gurugram

Krisumi Corporation, a joint venture between Krishna Group and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to construct 1,051 luxury apartments in Gurugram. This expansion is part of their Krisumi City township, reflecting strong demand for high-end residential properties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to meet the soaring demand for luxury residential properties, Krisumi Corporation announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore for constructing 1,051 high-end apartments in Gurugram. The initiative, part of their Krisumi City project, highlights the ongoing expansion of this joint venture between Krishna Group and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

The township, already flourishing in Sector 36A, Gurugram, includes 'Waterfall Residences' and 'Waterfall Suites'. These phases are nearing completion and will be delivered by 2028. The forthcoming phases, enriched with state-of-the-art facilities, aim to redefine luxury living in the region.

''We are confident of achieving a revenue realisation of Rs 4,000 crore,'' said Vineet Nanda, Director of Sales and Marketing. Funding will be sourced from a mix of equity contributions, sales proceedings, and internal accruals, with construction activities already underway and completion set for December 2029.

