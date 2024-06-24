Left Menu

Devastating Fire at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory Claims 15 Lives

A fire at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, near Seoul, resulted in at least 15 deaths, with seven injured and six missing. The cause, suspected to be an explosion during battery examination, is under investigation. Many of the missing are foreign nationals.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tragic fire broke out at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near Seoul on Monday, claiming at least 15 lives and leaving seven injured with six still unaccounted for, local officials report.

Rescue efforts at the factory in Hwaseong city uncovered the bodies amidst the wreckage, according to local fire official Kim Jin-young in a televised press conference.

The incident has particularly impacted foreign nationals, including some from China, whose mobile signals were last detected on the factory's second floor. Witnesses suggest an explosion during battery packaging as the probable cause, but an official investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

