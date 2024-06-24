Devastating Fire at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory Claims 15 Lives

A tragic fire broke out at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near Seoul on Monday, claiming at least 15 lives and leaving seven injured with six still unaccounted for, local officials report.

Rescue efforts at the factory in Hwaseong city uncovered the bodies amidst the wreckage, according to local fire official Kim Jin-young in a televised press conference.

The incident has particularly impacted foreign nationals, including some from China, whose mobile signals were last detected on the factory's second floor. Witnesses suggest an explosion during battery packaging as the probable cause, but an official investigation is underway.

