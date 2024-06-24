Left Menu

Birla Estates acquires 16.5 acre land in Pune; to build Rs 2,500 cr housing project

Realty firm Birla Estates Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has acquired a 16.5-acre land parcel in Pune to a develop a housing project with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.Birla Estates is a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group.The company said it is expanding its presence in Pune with a land acquisition in Manjri, Pune.The land parcel is spread across 16.5 acres with a development potential of approx.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:15 IST
Birla Estates acquires 16.5 acre land in Pune; to build Rs 2,500 cr housing project
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Birla Estates Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has acquired a 16.5-acre land parcel in Pune to a develop a housing project with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

Birla Estates is a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group.

The company said it is expanding its presence in Pune with a land acquisition in Manjri, Pune.

''The land parcel is spread across 16.5 acres with a development potential of approx. 32 lakh sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore,'' a regulatory filing said.

K T Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates said, ''Pune is a strategic market for us and this acquisition is a step towards our ambitious growth plans.'' The Pune Sholapur corridor is transforming at a rapid pace, he said.

''We intend to enhance living standards in Manjri by delivering meticulously designed homes that seamlessly integrate contemporary architecture with thoughtfully chosen amenities,'' Jithendran said.

Birla Estates develops premium residential housing in key markets. The company is developing land parcels both through outright purchases as well as asset light joint ventures apart from developing its own land parcels.

In the long-term, the company is focused on developing world class residential, commercial and mixed use properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024