Bapatla Beaches Closed After Series of Drownings
Bapatla district authorities have temporarily closed Suryalanka and Vadrevu beaches following six drowning fatalities in the last week. Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal highlighted the treacherous sea conditions during this period, which have also required rescue efforts for 14 other individuals. The region's beaches attract approximately 15,000 visitors on weekends.
The local police have temporarily closed two popular beaches in Bapatla district following six drowning deaths over the past week, barring entry to prevent further incidents.
Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reported that the fatalities occurred despite rescue efforts that saved 14 individuals, attributing the danger to treacherous sea conditions.
Jindal noted the rough waters during this period as exceptionally hazardous, cautioning that police presence alone cannot ensure total safety. With a 76 km-long coastline, Bapatla's beaches are a significant draw for tourists, particularly on weekends with approximately 15,000 visitors.
