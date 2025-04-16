Finland Extends Closure of Eastern Border

In a strategic move, Finland declared on Wednesday that it will maintain the closure of its eastern border with Russia until further notice. This measure stems from concerns over the potential resurgence of instrumentalised migration, which has posed challenges in the past.

The Finnish government, through an official statement, indicated its intention to maintain a vigilant stance, anticipating that the risks associated with migration activities from the Russian side might heighten once again. The decision reflects Finland's ongoing commitment to border security amid geopolitical tensions.

The announcement underscores Finland's proactive approach in addressing migration issues, with authorities remaining cautious of developments along its eastern frontier. This decision aligns with broader European efforts to manage and control migration dynamics effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)