Ceiling Plaster Collapses in 'Dangerous' Thane Building

A portion of the ceiling plaster in a four-storey 'dangerous' building in Thane, Maharashtra, collapsed early Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Fire personnel and disaster management teams responded promptly. The building was already flagged as dangerous, with occupants warned to conduct repairs.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:03 IST
In a harrowing incident early Monday morning, a portion of the ceiling plaster in a four-storey building, previously classified as 'dangerous,' collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The collapse occurred at approximately 7 AM in the second-floor gallery of the building located in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate. Prompt action from local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell ensured swift debris removal, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Inspection had already deemed the 45-year-old structure, housing 56 tenements, as 'dangerous,' with instructions for repairs issued to the occupants. Concerns continue to mount as the building also exhibits cracks in its columns, Tadvi added.

