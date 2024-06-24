Ceiling Plaster Collapses in 'Dangerous' Thane Building

In a harrowing incident early Monday morning, a portion of the ceiling plaster in a four-storey building, previously classified as 'dangerous,' collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The collapse occurred at approximately 7 AM in the second-floor gallery of the building located in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate. Prompt action from local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell ensured swift debris removal, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Inspection had already deemed the 45-year-old structure, housing 56 tenements, as 'dangerous,' with instructions for repairs issued to the occupants. Concerns continue to mount as the building also exhibits cracks in its columns, Tadvi added.

