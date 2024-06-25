Historic Moon Mission: Chang'e 6 Returns with Far-Side Samples

China's Chang'e 6 probe made history on Tuesday by returning to Earth with rock and soil samples from the moon's rarely explored far side. This global first marks a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

The probe successfully landed in northern China on Tuesday afternoon, bringing back precious lunar materials.

Chinese scientists are hopeful that the samples, containing 2.5-million-year-old volcanic rock, will provide crucial insights into the geological differences between the two sides of the moon.

