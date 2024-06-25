Cutting-Edge Technology Revolutionizes Biomedical Waste Disposal: A Partnership Between Thiruvananthapuram CSIR Institute and AIIMS Delhi

A Thiruvananthapuram-based CSIR institute has initiated a groundbreaking collaboration with Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to validate an innovative technology designed for energy-efficient disposal of pathogenic biomedical waste.

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) has introduced a dual disinfection-solidification system. This system can spontaneously disinfect and immobilize degrading pathogenic waste materials, such as blood, urine, saliva, and laboratory disposables. Apart from addressing the odor issue with a natural fragrance, this cutting-edge technology poses a significant advancement over current energy-intensive incineration methods.

The efficacy of the technology will be tested through a pilot-scale installation coupled with research and development at AIIMS Delhi. A technical meeting between the two institutions is scheduled to finalize the specifications before the study officially begins. Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, emphasized that this innovation perfectly aligns with the 'Waste to Wealth' concept.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)