Cutting-Edge Technology Revolutionizes Biomedical Waste Disposal: A Partnership Between Thiruvananthapuram CSIR Institute and AIIMS Delhi
A Thiruvananthapuram-based CSIR institute has teamed up with AIIMS Delhi to validate a novel technology for energy-efficient biomedical waste disposal. CSIR-NIIST's dual disinfection-solidification system can disinfect and immobilize degradable pathogenic waste, offering a transformative alternative to conventional methods. The technology will undergo pilot-scale validation and R&D at AIIMS.
A Thiruvananthapuram-based CSIR institute has initiated a groundbreaking collaboration with Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to validate an innovative technology designed for energy-efficient disposal of pathogenic biomedical waste.
The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) has introduced a dual disinfection-solidification system. This system can spontaneously disinfect and immobilize degrading pathogenic waste materials, such as blood, urine, saliva, and laboratory disposables. Apart from addressing the odor issue with a natural fragrance, this cutting-edge technology poses a significant advancement over current energy-intensive incineration methods.
The efficacy of the technology will be tested through a pilot-scale installation coupled with research and development at AIIMS Delhi. A technical meeting between the two institutions is scheduled to finalize the specifications before the study officially begins. Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, emphasized that this innovation perfectly aligns with the 'Waste to Wealth' concept.
