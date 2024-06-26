Climate Risk Initiative Supports 125 Million People with Early Warning Systems

In 2023, the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems initiative (CREWS) made significant strides, enhancing or establishing forecasting and warning services for 125 million individuals across 19 countries, as detailed in its latest annual report. Since its inception in 2017, CREWS has extended its services to a total of 396 million people, prioritizing vulnerable populations in Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

The annual report titled “Building Momentum” underscores CREWS’ pivotal role in bolstering resilience and safeguarding lives and livelihoods against climate hazards such as floods and droughts. Implemented in collaboration with partners like the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the World Bank Group’s Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), CREWS has garnered support from 12 donor countries, highlighting its critical impact and growing relevance.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the indispensability of early warning systems in climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts. The initiative aligns with the global “Early Warnings for All” initiative, aiming to ensure universal access to life-saving weather and climate risk information by 2027.

Gerard Howe, Chair of the CREWS Steering Committee, emphasized the expansion of operations, citing 24 active projects in 2023, including new initiatives in Djibouti and continued support in the Caribbean and Niger. The report highlights specific achievements, such as improved flash flood forecasting in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which has already proven lifesaving in Mali.

Key accomplishments in 2023 include the development of 58 national plans, strategies, and laws on early warning systems with CREWS support, alongside community-based outreach efforts benefiting 9.2 million people across five countries. Innovations tailored for farmers and fishermen in Chad, Togo, Fiji, and Jamaica illustrate CREWS’ commitment to targeted solutions and comprehensive risk management approaches.

The initiative’s agility was also showcased through adapted operations in Sudan and Afghanistan, addressing the unique challenges faced by populations in conflict-affected areas. Looking ahead, a joint initiative with the Green Climate Fund aims to scale up early warning finance in five countries, further strengthening CREWS’ global impact.

Reflecting on the financial support, CREWS received pledges totaling USD 130.48 million by the end of 2023, with contributions enabling sustained expansion and innovation in early warning services. The initiative remains steadfast in its mission to ensure equitable access to timely climate risk information, anticipating continued momentum and greater achievements in the year ahead.