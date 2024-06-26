Left Menu

Climate Risk Initiative Supports 125 Million People with Early Warning Systems

The annual report titled “Building Momentum” underscores CREWS’ pivotal role in bolstering resilience and safeguarding lives and livelihoods against climate hazards such as floods and droughts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:44 IST
Climate Risk Initiative Supports 125 Million People with Early Warning Systems
WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the indispensability of early warning systems in climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts. Image Credit:

In 2023, the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems initiative (CREWS) made significant strides, enhancing or establishing forecasting and warning services for 125 million individuals across 19 countries, as detailed in its latest annual report. Since its inception in 2017, CREWS has extended its services to a total of 396 million people, prioritizing vulnerable populations in Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

The annual report titled “Building Momentum” underscores CREWS’ pivotal role in bolstering resilience and safeguarding lives and livelihoods against climate hazards such as floods and droughts. Implemented in collaboration with partners like the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the World Bank Group’s Global Facility for Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), CREWS has garnered support from 12 donor countries, highlighting its critical impact and growing relevance.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the indispensability of early warning systems in climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts. The initiative aligns with the global “Early Warnings for All” initiative, aiming to ensure universal access to life-saving weather and climate risk information by 2027.

Gerard Howe, Chair of the CREWS Steering Committee, emphasized the expansion of operations, citing 24 active projects in 2023, including new initiatives in Djibouti and continued support in the Caribbean and Niger. The report highlights specific achievements, such as improved flash flood forecasting in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which has already proven lifesaving in Mali.

Key accomplishments in 2023 include the development of 58 national plans, strategies, and laws on early warning systems with CREWS support, alongside community-based outreach efforts benefiting 9.2 million people across five countries. Innovations tailored for farmers and fishermen in Chad, Togo, Fiji, and Jamaica illustrate CREWS’ commitment to targeted solutions and comprehensive risk management approaches.

The initiative’s agility was also showcased through adapted operations in Sudan and Afghanistan, addressing the unique challenges faced by populations in conflict-affected areas. Looking ahead, a joint initiative with the Green Climate Fund aims to scale up early warning finance in five countries, further strengthening CREWS’ global impact.

Reflecting on the financial support, CREWS received pledges totaling USD 130.48 million by the end of 2023, with contributions enabling sustained expansion and innovation in early warning services. The initiative remains steadfast in its mission to ensure equitable access to timely climate risk information, anticipating continued momentum and greater achievements in the year ahead.

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024