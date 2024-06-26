Left Menu

Tragic Balcony Collapse Amid Rajasthan Rainfall Claims Lives

Light to moderate rain hit various parts of Rajasthan, with Bikaner reaching a high of 43°C. In Pali district, a shop's balcony collapse claimed the lives of a 12-year-old and his 6-year-old sister, injuring three others. Sedwa in Barmer recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:47 IST
Tragic Balcony Collapse Amid Rajasthan Rainfall Claims Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rain drenched several regions of Rajasthan, although Bikaner emerged as the hottest place with a scorching 43°C on Wednesday. Tragically, in Pali district, a shop's balcony gave way under the heavy rain, resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy, Kamlesh, and his six-year-old sister, Sania. Three additional individuals sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

The most significant rainfall was observed in Sedwa, Barmer, recording 7 cm until 8:30 am, followed by 6 cm in Mahwa areas of Dausa, and 4 cm in Bharatpur's Ber area. Shahpura in Jaipur and Barmer tehsil also reported 4 cm of rain each.

Wednesday's downpour also brought 65 mm of rain to Dholpur, 27.8 mm to Chittorgarh, 10 mm to Sikar, 8.8 mm to Phalodi, and 6.5 mm to Karauli. The meteorological updates align with the police report confirming the tragic incident in Pali, which underscores the damaging impact of the weather system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024