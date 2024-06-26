Tragic Balcony Collapse Amid Rajasthan Rainfall Claims Lives

Light to moderate rain drenched several regions of Rajasthan, although Bikaner emerged as the hottest place with a scorching 43°C on Wednesday. Tragically, in Pali district, a shop's balcony gave way under the heavy rain, resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy, Kamlesh, and his six-year-old sister, Sania. Three additional individuals sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

The most significant rainfall was observed in Sedwa, Barmer, recording 7 cm until 8:30 am, followed by 6 cm in Mahwa areas of Dausa, and 4 cm in Bharatpur's Ber area. Shahpura in Jaipur and Barmer tehsil also reported 4 cm of rain each.

Wednesday's downpour also brought 65 mm of rain to Dholpur, 27.8 mm to Chittorgarh, 10 mm to Sikar, 8.8 mm to Phalodi, and 6.5 mm to Karauli. The meteorological updates align with the police report confirming the tragic incident in Pali, which underscores the damaging impact of the weather system.

