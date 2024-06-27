China Allocates $68 Million for Flood Relief in Multiple Provinces

China has provided 496 million yuan ($68.26 million) of additional natural disaster relief funds for several provinces affected by floods to help with emergency rescues, and the relocation and resettlement of victims, state media reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management allocated the funds for Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, and Guangdong provinvces and Guangxi region, CCTV news said. ($1 = 7.2666 Chinese yuan renminbi)

