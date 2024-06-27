China Allocates $68 Million for Flood Relief in Multiple Provinces
China has allocated 496 million yuan ($68.26 million) in additional funds to aid provinces affected by floods. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have earmarked the money for emergency rescues and resettlement in regions including Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, and others.
China has provided 496 million yuan ($68.26 million) of additional natural disaster relief funds for several provinces affected by floods to help with emergency rescues, and the relocation and resettlement of victims, state media reported on Thursday.
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management allocated the funds for Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, and Guangdong provinvces and Guangxi region, CCTV news said. ($1 = 7.2666 Chinese yuan renminbi)
