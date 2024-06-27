Left Menu

Minnesota Family Determined to Rebuild After Home Falls into Flooded River

A family in Minnesota is determined to reopen their store after their home collapsed into the Blue Earth River due to extreme flooding. The incident is one of many across the upper Midwest, where torrential rains and heat waves have caused severe damage and displacement.

PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:26 IST
Minnesota Family Determined to Rebuild After Home Falls into Flooded River
AI Generated Representative Image

A Minnesota family is vowing to rebuild their livelihood after their home collapsed into a flooded river near an at-risk dam. Despite the loss, they are determined to reopen their store, the Rapidan Dam Store, to continue selling homemade pies and burgers.

The house, which belonged to Jenny Barnes and her brother David Hruska, toppled into the Blue Earth River near Mankato. The family remains uncertain about future steps, but a hopeful post on their store's Facebook page confirmed their commitment to continuing business.

This incident is part of a broader crisis in the upper Midwest, where record rainfall and heat waves have caused widespread flooding, affecting thousands of properties and displacing numerous residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024