Minnesota Family Determined to Rebuild After Home Falls into Flooded River

A Minnesota family is vowing to rebuild their livelihood after their home collapsed into a flooded river near an at-risk dam. Despite the loss, they are determined to reopen their store, the Rapidan Dam Store, to continue selling homemade pies and burgers.

The house, which belonged to Jenny Barnes and her brother David Hruska, toppled into the Blue Earth River near Mankato. The family remains uncertain about future steps, but a hopeful post on their store's Facebook page confirmed their commitment to continuing business.

This incident is part of a broader crisis in the upper Midwest, where record rainfall and heat waves have caused widespread flooding, affecting thousands of properties and displacing numerous residents.

