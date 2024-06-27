Left Menu

Haryana CM Cracks Down on Cleanliness, Inaugurates Cloth Bag Vending Machines

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued a stern warning to officials regarding cleanliness in Gurugram. He inaugurated cloth bag vending machines and flagged off 50 new electric vehicles for garbage collection. Saini resolved 19 out of 20 complaints during a public grievance meeting and emphasized the importance of eliminating single-use plastics.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:17 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday issued a stern warning to officials, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring desired cleanliness standards in Gurugram within a week.

In a bid to discourage the use of single-use plastics, Saini inaugurated cloth bag vending machines across the city.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 50 new electric vehicles aimed at enhancing door-to-door garbage collection efficiency.

After a public grievance committee meeting, Saini announced he would personally inspect the city's cleanliness efforts and stated that officials neglecting their duties would face action.

The meeting resolved 19 of 20 items on the agenda. Saini directed property transfer to the municipal corporation if property taxes are not paid promptly, and ordered action against an official who mismeasured a pond area.

Saini flagged off additional electric vehicles, bringing the total to over 500, to improve garbage collection and environmental protection efforts.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is ramping up efforts to improve cleanliness with increased vehicle and machinery deployments. Monitoring efforts under the SWEEP initiative have transformed key garbage points into zero-garbage zones.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated cloth and sanitary pad vending machines to further the campaign against single-use plastics and enhance public health facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

