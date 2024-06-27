Tragic Electrocution: Hotel Worker Dies in Thane

A hotel employee died of electric shock in Ambernath, Thane district, a police official confirmed on Thursday. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Vishal Bati from Nepal, was performing his duties when tragedy struck.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday as Bati attempted to remove the pin of an inverter, resulting in electrocution. Emergency services were unable to revive him.

Bati's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. The local community mourns this unfortunate loss.

