Delayed Monsoon Brings Heavy Rains and Warnings to Himachal Pradesh

The Southwest monsoon made a delayed entrance into Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, advancing across several regions after a five-day holdup, according to the meteorological office.

Scheduled to arrive by June 22, monsoon rains have historically varied, with the earliest recorded in 2000 and the latest in 2010. This year, the monsoon reached the state on June 24.

With rainfall significantly below average, the state received only 39.5mm compared to the normal 84.3mm between June 1 and 26. All 12 districts reported deficient rains.

The MeT department issued a "yellow" warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning from June 28 to July 1 in 10 out of 12 districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

"Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur from June 28 to 30, peaking on June 29 and 30," stated the MeT.

An earlier orange warning forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph for isolated locations on June 28 and 29.

The department warned of potential damage to plantations, horticulture, crops, vulnerable structures, and minor damages to kutcha houses and huts. Disruptions in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas are also expected.

Rainfall since Wednesday evening included 70 mm in Bharwain, 47.6 mm in Amb, 34.2 mm in Aghar, 25 mm each in Una and Rampur, and various amounts in other regions like Kangra and Solan.

Shimla and parts of Hamirpur district received rains, accompanied by reports of erratic power supply. Maximum temperatures fell appreciably, with Neri reaching 34.7 degrees Celsius and Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti dropping to 7.2 degrees Celsius at night.

