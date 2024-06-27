Left Menu

Monsoon Set to Bring Respite to Delhi Within Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is poised to arrive in Delhi within the next two to three days, offering relief from the summer heat. This follows light rain in various parts of the city, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature.

The national capital is on the brink of receiving the much-anticipated monsoon rains within the next two to three days, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

According to the IMD, conditions will soon be favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance, providing relief from the recent summer heat. Historically, the monsoon has hit Delhi on varied dates: June 26 last year, June 30 in 2022, July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020.

Rainfall earlier this Thursday brought down the city's temperature significantly to 35.4 degrees Celsius. From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Delhi recorded 5.2 mm of rain. Specific areas like Palam, Lodhi Colony, and Ridge experienced rainfall of 17.6 mm, 9.6 mm, and 6.2 mm, respectively, resulting in a four-degree drop from Wednesday's high of 39 degrees Celsius.

