Delhi Drenched: Amid Heavy Rains, Severe Waterlogging Halts Traffic Across the Capital

As heavy rain began to lash Delhi early Friday, waterlogging emerged as a critical issue, transforming many areas of the city into flood-like zones and causing substantial traffic jams.

The Delhi Traffic Police promptly issued alerts, detailing the affected carriageways and advising commuters to plan their journeys correspondingly.

Widespread visuals from across the capital depict inundated streets, metro stations filled with water, and long, grueling traffic jams impacting office-goers and general commuters alike.

