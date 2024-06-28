Peru Shaken by 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Sparking Tsunami Threat
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially recorded at 6.4, the quake reached a depth of 10 km. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami threat based on the available data.
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.4.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there is a tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data, having earlier said there was no tsunami threat.
