Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the coast of Peru, prompting a tsunami warning from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center. Although initially estimated at 6.9, the earthquake caused tsunami waves reaching 1 to 3 meters above tide level. Authorities have not reported any immediate damage.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:07 IST
A magnitude of 7.0 struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the National Emergency Operations Center of Peru said.

There were no immediate damage reports from the authorities. GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.9.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data, having earlier said there was no tsunami threat. It estimated that the tsunami waves were reaching from 1 to 3 m above the tide level along some parts of Peru's coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

