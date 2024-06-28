Tech Stocks Rise as Inflation Eases: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 opened higher on Friday as a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed inflation moderating in line with expectations, strengthening hopes for early interest rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.67 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 39,092.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.61 points, or 0.10%, at 5,488.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.41 points, or 0.18%, to 17,891.10 at the opening bell.

