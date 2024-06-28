Left Menu

Historic Rainfall Drenches Delhi: Highest June Downpour Since 1936

Delhi experienced its highest June rainfall since 1936 with 228.1 mm recorded on Friday. The Safdarjung Observatory highlighted that this figure significantly surpasses the June average. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, predicting more rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:44 IST
Historic Rainfall Drenches Delhi: Highest June Downpour Since 1936
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi experienced a historic rainfall event on Friday, recording 228.1 mm, the highest in June since 1936. This record-breaking downpour was observed at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, significantly surpassing the average June rainfall of 74.1 mm.

Weather experts have flagged this as an extreme weather event, noting that Delhi typically receives around 650 mm of rain for the entire monsoon season. Remarkably, the city gathered one-third of its total monsoon rain in just one day.

Following the second-highest rainfall in 88 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the weekend, predicting further moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms, potentially accompanied by gusty winds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024