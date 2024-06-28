Historic Rainfall Drenches Delhi: Highest June Downpour Since 1936

Delhi experienced a historic rainfall event on Friday, recording 228.1 mm, the highest in June since 1936. This record-breaking downpour was observed at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, significantly surpassing the average June rainfall of 74.1 mm.

Weather experts have flagged this as an extreme weather event, noting that Delhi typically receives around 650 mm of rain for the entire monsoon season. Remarkably, the city gathered one-third of its total monsoon rain in just one day.

Following the second-highest rainfall in 88 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the weekend, predicting further moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms, potentially accompanied by gusty winds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)