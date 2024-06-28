Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Two Young Boys Drown in Rainwater-Filled Ditch in Delhi

Two boys, aged eight and 10, drowned while playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi. The incident happened in a ditch filled with water due to heavy rainfall. Police arrived, rescued the boys, and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead. Investigations are ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:35 IST
Two young boys, aged eight and 10, met a tragic end when they drowned in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi on Friday evening, police reported. The ditch, located near Pusta Number Five in the New Usmanpur area, had accumulated water following heavy rainfall.

According to authorities, the boys were playing in the five-foot-deep ditch when they ventured into deeper waters and drowned. Upon receiving the distress call, police rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the children.

However, their efforts were in vain as the boys were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

